KALSTROM, Edna Faye

July 15, 2020 Edna "Faye" Kalstrom, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Faye was born in Woodlawn, Virginia to Guy M. Burcham and Ora Maude Williams Burcham. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Carl H. Kalstrom. Faye loved the Lord. She was a longtime member of Roanoke First Church of God. Faye was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Faye is survived by her son, Mark Kalstrom; her grandchildren, Lauren Kalstrom, and Joel (Angel) Kalstrom and their son, Aaden; her sisters, Ivah Lizenby of Hebert, Louisiana, and Melva Lou East of Mount Airy, North Carolina; and her brother, Boyd Burcham of Lexington, North Carolina. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. James Milner officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Service information
11:00AM
5737 Airport Rd.
Roanoke, VA 24012
