Kauffelt, Virginia Anne Hendrickson

July 25, 1942 July 10, 2020 Virginia Anne "Ginny" Hendrickson Kauffelt, 77, of Newport, Va. passed peacefully while home on her farm with her loving family by her side on Friday, July 10, 2020. Born on July 25, 1942 in Pembroke, Va., to the late Ott Fulton and Anna Sue (Porterfield) Hendrickson, Ginny was a graduate of Pembroke High School. After attending Concord College she married her husband of 40 years, the late Henry David Kauffelt. A lifelong lover of horses, Ginny was riding before she could walk. She was never happier than on the back of one of her beloved five gaited American Saddlebred show horses, she won numerous equestrian awards throughout her life and found comfort knowing her love of horses will live on through her granddaughters. Ginny and Henry found endless joy in breeding and raising foals on their cherished Shadow Mountain Farm. They retired together from a career in medical sales. Always very charitable, she strove to constantly give and put others first- Ginny was a strong advocate for the local community and Native Americans; lover of wildlife, quilting, and her Terriers; member of Pembroke UMC, ASHAV, USEF, and Loosely Woven Quilt Group. She is survived by her son, David Logan Kauffelt (Pembroke, Mary) and his daughters, Paige Kauffelt Sweeton (Honolulu, Hawaii, Cpt. Chad Sweeton, United States Army) and Leigh Anne Kauffelt (Newport, fiancé, Casey Surface); and daughter Elizabeth Jane Kauffelt (Dallas, Texas). Ginny also leaves behind many cherished friends in the horse, church, and local communities. The family would also like to acknowledge the compassion and love Ginny received from her kind caregivers in the later part of her life- thank you all. There will be a funeral service at Pembroke First United Methodist Church, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Russell Grisham officiating. A graveside service will follow immediately at Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg, Va. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. in the Pembroke First United Methodist Church. While flowers are appreciated, the family requests donations may be made to the Newport Rescue Squad in her honor. Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke, Virginia are honored to be serving the Kauffelt family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com.
