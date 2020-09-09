KAUFMAN, Jon

September 4, 2020 Jon Kaufman, 61, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Interment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
