Kemble, Robert G.

October 10, 1936 July 22, 2020 Robert G. Kemble, 83, husband of Jeanette Siler Kemble, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born in Lafayette, Indiana and was the son of the late Walter N. Kemble and the late Dora Dean Brakefield Kemble. Robert served in the National Guard and then retired after 21 years in the United States Navy. He was a graduate of Roanoke College, and a longtime member of Connelly Memorial Baptist Church was an ordained deacon in the Southern Baptist Church. In addition to his wife of 59 years he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer MacDonald and her husband, Tracy; granddaughter, Nikki Leporino and her husband, Anthony; and a great-grandson, Anthony Leporino Jr.; as well as numerous in laws, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, in the Old Dominion Memorial Gardens with the Rev. George Bulson officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, Va. The family has requested that memorial donations be made to Connelly Memorial Baptist Church, 6840 Thirlane Rd. NW, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke is serving the family.
