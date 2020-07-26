KILLINGER, Richard Bates

February 27, 1933 July 24, 2020 Richard Bates "Bates" Killinger, 87, of Roanoke, Virginia, died at his home on Friday afternoon, July 24, 2020. He was born in Washington, D.C. on February 27, 1933, to Estelle Wills Killinger and June Killinger. At about three months of age they moved to Roanoke. Bates was a 1951 graduate of Andrew Lewis High School and attended Hamden Sydney College. He was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity in college, as well as the Patrick Henry Society, and graduated in 1955. In 1956 he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon his return to Roanoke he was employed by Roanoke County Schools, serving as a teacher at William Byrd Junior High School from 1958 to 1960. Bates was chosen to go to Northside High School as a member of the original faculty and taught there until 1965. He then went to the University of Virginia (UVA) where he received his Master of Education in 1966. Upon his return to Roanoke, he went to Glenvar High School and taught science for one year. In 1967, he became Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Glenvar, serving in that capacity until 1986. Bates then served at William Byrd Junior High for two years before his retirement. In 1969, he joined Raleigh Court Lions Club, and served that club in nearly every capacity, including President two separate times. He also served in this region and district and was District Governor of 24 E in 2002. He was a continuing Melvin Jones Fellow and a Kentucky Colonel. He was a member of Cave Spring United Methodist Church, and served as head usher and a member of the United Methodist Men and the early morning prayer group. Bates was preceded in death by a son, David B. Killinger, and is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anne Bent Killinger; three children, Amy Wilhelm, Brad Killinger and his wife, Princess, and Cynthia Kidwell and her husband, Rob; three grandsons, Will Kidwell, Sam Kidwell, and Houston Killinger; three sisters, Patricia Horton, Janie McLaughlin, and Michelle Killinger; a brother, Thomas Killinger; and a number of nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from Oakey's South Chapel with the Reverend Lauren C. Lobenhofer officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. While flowers are appreciated, memorials may be made to Cave Spring United Methodist Church, 4505 Hazel Drive, SW, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be made to the family beginning on Monday by visiting www.oakeys.com.
