KINCER, Marie

July 14, 2020 Marie "Rose" Kincer, 77, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was a huge NASCAR race fan with Jeff Gordon (24) and currently Chase Elliott (9) as her favorites. Surviving are her son and son-in-law, Michael Craighead and Jerry Coleman; and a special friend, Cletta Hodges. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. A Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com.
