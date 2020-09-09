King Sr., Neal Stanley

September 6, 2020 Neal Stanley King Sr., age 94, of Wytheville, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Thud Hill Farm, 214 Brushy Mountain Road, Rural Retreat, VA 24368. A social time will immediately follow with a meal being served. A private interment will follow at Speedwell United Methodist Church Cemetery. Speedwell, VA 24323. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
