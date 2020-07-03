February 10, 1942 - June 26, 2020 Richard "Rick" J. Kinnick, 78, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by his family at Braselton Hospital near his home in Buford, Georgia. Rick was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 10, 1942, and was the only child of Helen and Joseph Kinnick. He attended Chaney High school and went on to attend both Youngstown State and Ohio University studying transportation and forestry. Rick was a faithful and caring husband and father that loved his family dearly. A lifelong fisherman and hunter with a deep adoration of the outdoors, gleaned from his Uncle Steve Estock, he always found a way to be connected to the wilderness. This could mean fishing on Lake Erie with his buddies, as a manufacturer's representative for sporting goods, or hanging out with his family and friends in the Blue Ridge Mountains near Roanoke, Virginia. His passion for the outdoors was passed on to his youngest daughter, who goes camping with her family as often as possible. A life in sales meant traveling extensively throughout the United States, and he always said that he had seen every airport in North America; something his eldest daughter appreciated since she too always had the travel bug. With a love of writing, he began working for outdoor magazines after college and this dedication continued until earlier this year when he published his first novel! Rick was preceded in death by his mother and father, Helen Delores Estock and Joseph Bernard Kinnick. He leaves behind his wife, Norma; daughter, Stephanie Kinnick and husband, Mark Ruppert; daughter, Suzanne and husband, Nathan Lord; and three grandchildren, Jordan and Jack Lord, and Samantha Ruppert. The memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at the Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, Georgia. Visitation for friends and family starts at 2:30 p.m. Flowers are welcome, or donations can be made in support of Eagle Ranch Academy in Hall County. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
