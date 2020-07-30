Knapp, William James

July 28, 2020 William James Knapp, age 69, of Roanoke, died on on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was the son of James Benjamin Knapp and Thelma Carpenter Knapp, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathryn; his daughters, Eva Anne and Chenita; his brothers, Dorn and Gregg; his Aunt Gloria and Uncle David, and cousins, Diane, Steve and Leeann. Bill worked for Kroger for 43 years and was a man of many hobbies and interests. Eva says, above all, he was a good daddy. As he requested, no formal services are planned. The family wishes to thank the staff at Rocky Mount Health & Rehab for their patient and loving care over the last four years. He is entrusted to Valley Funeral Home.
