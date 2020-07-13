Knautz, Beatrice

Beatrice Knautz, 86, of Christiansburg, passed away on July 11, 2020. She enjoyed volunteering at RSVP doing taxes and crocheting baby blankets for area hospitals. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Dan and Jyll Knautz, John and Karen Knautz, and Don and Cindy Knautz; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Paul Evans; 14 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. Services will be private. We Love You!
