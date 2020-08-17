Knotts, Sandra Lee

August 12, 2020 Sandra Lee Knotts, 72, of Roanoke, passed away on August 12, 2020. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Serenity. Friends may view the remains on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
