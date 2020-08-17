You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knotts, Sandra Lee
0 entries

Knotts, Sandra Lee

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

August 12, 2020 Sandra Lee Knotts, 72, of Roanoke, passed away on August 12, 2020. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Serenity. Friends may view the remains on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

+1 
Knotts, Sandra Lee
+1 
Knotts, Sandra Lee
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Knotts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert