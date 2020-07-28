Knowling, Col. Edgar C.

The graveside service and military honors for Col Edgar C. Knowling, USAF, Retired who died on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Daphne, Alabama will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Arlington National Cemetery. To attend via live stream please visit https://my.anc.media/2TIcWx4. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.simpsonfuneral.com.
