Kornegay III, Robert Hugh

Robert Hugh "Robbie" Kornegay III, age 49, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Memorial services will be conducted from Antioch Church of the Brethren 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, with Pastor Andy Duffy officiating. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Dr., Rocky Mount.
