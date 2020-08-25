 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kornegay III, Robert Hugh
0 entries

Kornegay III, Robert Hugh

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Robert Hugh "Robbie" Kornegay III, age 49, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Memorial services will be conducted from Antioch Church of the Brethren 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, with Pastor Andy Duffy officiating. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Dr., Rocky Mount.

Kornegay III, Robert Hugh
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Kornegay, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert