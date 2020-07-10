Krueger, Joy
July 25 1953 - July 6, 2020 Joy R. Krueger, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was indeed a dynamic person unlike anyone else. Everyone who knew her has a moment they can remember that is unique only to her. When she walked into a room, it would immediately light up from the smiles she brought to everyone there. She worked as a sales manager and, after retiring, loved playing pool. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bobby Krueger; daughter, Beth Howell; son, Brian Krueger; granddaughters, Mackenzie Howell and Baileigh Krueger; mother, Rose Howard; brother, Kim Howard; and many more relatives and friends. There will be a private ceremony for family in Ocean Isle, N.C. as she had wished.

To plant a tree in memory of Joy Krueger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

