Lambert, Edna

December 15, 1917 August 26, 2020 Edna Lambert, 102, of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She preceded in death by her parents, Conley and Lucy Akers; her loving husband of 69 years, Robert "Bob" Lambert; brothers, George (Claudine), Russell (Betty), and James (Nan) Akers; as well as her sister, Evelyn Underwood (Fred). Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Betty Kingrey (Frank); two granddaughters, Cheryl Madagan (Mike) and Cindy Benson (Butch); two great-grandsons, Hank Benson (Melinda) and Sean Madagan; one great-great-grandson, Jack Benson; as well as a great-great granddaughter, Carlyn Benson; also left to cherish her memory are numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. A private family visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, followed by a 2 p.m. public graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Park. Chaplain Gary Kingery will be officiating. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of The Oaks at Richfield Assisted Living, especially Teresa Bailey and Debbie Conway for all of her sincere and loving care, as well as Dr. Raza also of Richfield, Good Samaritan Hospice, as well as her dear friend Jacqueline Rosser, for all of the compassionate care they provided to Edna as well as being her dear friends. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.
