Lancaster, Robert Lee
0 entries

Lancaster, Robert Lee

  • 0
August 23, 2020 Robert Lee Lancaster passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at Lotz Salem Chapel on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Service information

Aug 26
Visitation
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Lotz Funeral Home - Salem
1330 East Main Street
Salem, VA 24153
Aug 26
Memorial Service
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
2:00PM
Lotz Funeral Home - Salem
1330 East Main Street
Salem, VA 24153
