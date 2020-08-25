Lancaster, Robert Lee

August 23, 2020 Robert Lee Lancaster, 89, of Salem, Va., went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and is now reunited with his wife, parents, brother and other dear family members. He is survived by daughters, Donna (Larry) Graham, Judy (Andy) Hough, and Leighann (Mark) Boyer; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Shawn) Belcher and Eli Boyer; great-grandchildren, Watson and Kennedy; sister-in-law, Joanne, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a devoted member of Bethel Baptist Church and enjoyed Nascar racing. He retired from Nelson Roanoke and Monroe Hardware Companies. Bob never met a stranger and after retirement he enjoyed his time as a greeter at Lewis Gale Hospital. The family would like to thank Dr. Vashist Nobbee for his wonderful care over the years and caregivers, Bobbie (Wilma) Farris, Courtney Bailey and Donna Bowman. Funeral services will be conducted at Lotz Salem Chapel on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Hilton Jeffreys officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. A private interment will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bethel Baptist Church Spare Change Ministry or Gentle Shepherd Hospice. Arrangements are being handled by Lotz Funeral Home in Salem.
