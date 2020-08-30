 Skip to main content
LANE, Irene C.
August 28, 2020 Irene C. Lane, 79, of Troutville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her home. She was a founding member of Community Advent Christian Church where she served as Clerk for over 20 years. Irene was preceded in death by her parents; and two sons, Michael Lee Lane and Phillip Anthony Lane. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Ralph Lane; daughter, Susan Lane; and one brother, Lee Christian and his wife, Jennie. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Community Advent Christian Church with Pastor T.G. Ayers officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:3 p.m. on Tuesday prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Advent Christian Church, 4512 Old Mountain Road, NE, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

