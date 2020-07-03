April 8, 1941 June 30, 2020 Gerald Eugene "Jerry" Lawton passed away peacefully in faith on Tuesday, June 30, 202,0 at home, his favorite place. He lived well for 79 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Margaret Lawton. Jerry was born on April 8, 1941, grew up in Fairlawn, attended Dublin High School, and graduated from Virginia Tech. In his treasured years of retirement, he returned to live in the New River Valley where he was a loyal Hokie and a member of Blacksburg Sports Club. He enjoyed a long career as a Certified Public Accountant, in private practice for a time, as well as with KPMG Peat Marwick in Richmond and Roanoke, and he retired from Norfolk Southern Railway in 2000 as Director of Corporate Accounting. Surviving to cherish our good memories of him are his wife, Bonnie Lawton; his daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Charles Shiver; his brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Patricia Lawton; two nephews, a niece, their families; an aunt and uncle Betty and Joe Lindsoe; numerous cousins; a dear sister-in-law Betty Snead; and many, many friends. Because of this challenging time, a private graveside service will be held, not a fitting tribute for a man who lived such a wonderful life, but he would understand, and his priority would absolutely be to keep his loved ones safe. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jerry's memory to Good Samaritan Hospice or any charity of your choice. The family is in the care of McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, Va.
