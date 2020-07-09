October 16, 1933 July 6, 2020 Maudie J. Lawton Sr., 86, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

