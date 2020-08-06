LAYMAN, Rebecca Lynn

September 21, 1951 August 4, 2020 Rebecca Lynn "Becky" Layman, 68, of Roanoke, Va., was called Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was a loving wife and mother, a servant of the Lord for many years and loved teaching the youth for many years at Green Ridge Baptist Church where she was a member and never met a stranger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Doris Bowles; granddaughter, Zoe Sawyer; and brother, Butchie Bowles. Becky is survived by her loving husband, David J. Layman Sr.; son, David J. Layman, Jr. and wife, Jenesse; daughter, Kimberly D. Sawyer and husband, Robert; mother-in-law, Dorothy Wood Layman; five grandchildren, Dillon J. Layman, Conner D. Layman, Ethan J. Layman, Michael C. Layman, and Davey J. Layman; three brothers, James G. Bowles and wife, Lorraine, Martin Dale Bowles, and Terry Dean Bowles; three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, Mary Spencer, Michael W. Layman, Bettie Ann Counts and husband, Robert, and Rebecca Kelley; and numerous other relatives and friends. A private funeral service will be held at Oakey's North Chapel with Pastor Eddie Crabtree officiating. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
