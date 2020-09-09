 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee, Charles Kent
0 entries

Lee, Charles Kent

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

February 3, 1938 September 6, 2020 Charles Kent Lee, age 82, of Radford, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born in Montgomery Co., Va., on February 3, 1938, to the late John Kent and Allie Jones Lee. He is survived by his wife, Irene Mae Lee; daughter, Brenda Ann Lee; sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Kent Jr. and Charlene Lee, Danny Ray and Alicia Lee, Dale Edward and Sharon Lee; sister, Joyce Kingrea; stepchildren, Dale Lawson and Vickie Albert; 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial gardens. The family will receive friends and family from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, Va.

+1 
Lee, Charles Kent
+1 
Lee, Charles Kent

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert