Leedy, James Lynwood

March 26, 2020 In the early afternoon on Thursday, March 26, 2020, James Lynwood Leedy, 74, of Riner, gained his Angel Wings so suddenly there was only one brief moment for a whispered 'I love you.' A very loving and kind heart stopped beating. Jim was a lifetime member of Radford Fire Department with 25 years of service. He told many stories about the years with his 'fire buddies'. He retired with 38 years employed by Federal Mogul in Blacksburg, where he was Machine Shop Supervisor for many years. He considered so many people he worked with as friends. After retirement, Jim spent many hours on his little blue tractor 'working' on the six acres in Floyd County. He often said those years were some of the most enjoyable of his life. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Fred S. and Vada C. Leedy; brother, Fred N. Leedy; daughter, Rebecca Miles; and granddaughter, Samantha Rentch. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Linda Spangler Leedy; daughters, Amanda Turner, Angela Rentch, Michele Yates; son, William Danny Rentch; grandchildren, Amanda Rentch, Katie Davis, Trey Kerr, Steven McClelland, Billy Rentch, Brandon Sawyers, Alexis Brown, Paulina Sawyers, Samantha Pennington, Skylar Miles; as well as great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Lilly, Asher, Mireya, Christopher, Liam, Zoe, Braxton, and Jannessa. A memorial service is planned for Friday, July 31, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Friends and family are invited to share a memory at that time. Flowers are appreciated or a donation to your favorite charity.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.