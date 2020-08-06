Leighton, Janet P.

Janet P. Leighton, of Williamsburg, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Lewis and Reba Marie (Garst) Pugh; husband, James H. Leighton; sisters Lorene P. Bryant and Inez Denny; brother, Roy Pugh; son, David B. Stevens; and granddaughter, Hazel M. Stevens. She is survived by her sons, Gary Stevens (Susan) of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; John O. Stevens of Newport News, Va.; John R. Stevens (Bobbi Jo) of Williamsburg, Va.; stepdaughter, Vicki Huffman of Salem, Va.; brother-in-law Robert "Bob" Leighton of Virginia Beach, Va.; nephews, Dr. Edward Pugh of Warsaw, Va.; Robert Leighton (Carolyn); Perry Leighton (Denise) all of Virginia Beach, Va.; and grandchildren, Tracy Stevens of Las Vegas, NV; W. Massie Stevens of Lanexa, Va.; Trevor Stevens and Jared (Alexa) Stevens all of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., Huffman (Lauren) of Richmond, Va.; Luke Huffman of Roanoke, Va.; Adeline Stevens, Williamsburg, Va.; and several great grandchildren. Janet married Massie C. Stevens in 1953. Massie served our country as a TSGT in the US Air Force. They were stationed at several bases in the US as well as Japan. She married James H. Leighton in 1981. He served our country as a Sgt. Major in the United States Army Reserve. She proudly served our country as a military wife. She worked for Woolco (Williamsburg) in the 70's. In 1983 she earned her CNA at the Virginia Western Community College, upon graduation she worked with home bound terminal cancer patients. She worked for QVC (Roanoke) in the 80's and Jefferson National Bank in Williamsburg in the 90's. She was an active member of the Walnut Hills Baptist Church of Williamsburg, as long as she was able. She assisted as a financial teller and enjoyed being part of the WMU group and served on various committees. She enjoyed her hobbies of ceramics and preserving flower arrangements and growing garden flowers at home. She loved thrill rides, any kind of roller coaster, and motorcycles (as a passenger). She had that "speed bug". She was well loved and will be missed greatly by many. No open public service will be held. A closed private graveside service will be held for family at Williamsburg Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Pkwy., Williamsburg, VA 23188, or Walnut Hills Mortgage Reduction Fund for Walnut Hills Baptist Church, 1014 Jamestown Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23185. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
