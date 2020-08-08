LEONARD, Clarence Everett

August 4, 2020 Clarence Everett Leonard, 88, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. The legacy he leaves to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Alice Marie Morgan Leonard; his five children, Ann Davis, Kathy (Ray) Floyd, Jane (Jim) Campbell, Garry (Jeanette) Leonard, and Barry Leonard; 18 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Hillery (Betty) Leonard; a sister-in-law, Betty Ellis Leonard; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, John Thomas and Blanche White Leonard; two brothers, Clayton and Aubrey Leonard; and a grandson, Brian Davis Floyd. Our Dad was a Godly man who loved the Lord and his family dearly. He had the best laugh and we will miss his sense of humor. He just loved to joke and tease. He was a member of Rainbow Forest Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Rainbow Forest Baptist Church with the service starting at 4 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Glade Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Child Evangelism Fellowship, 17 Highland Avenue, S.W., Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.
