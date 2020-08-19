LESTER, Betty Jo

October 13, 1935 August 18, 2020 Betty Jo Lester, 84, of Belspring, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was a member of the West Radford Church of God. She loved being outside and enjoying all nature provides, and being with her husband and family. Mrs. Lester was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Lela Long; her loving husband of 64 years, Davis Lester Jr.; brother, Marvin Long; and sisters, Geraldine Stephens and Daffodil Buckner. Survivors include her sons, Stephen Lester (Lisa), Ronland Lester, Donald Lester and Todd Lester; eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Danny Newman officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Burial Park in Radford. The Lester family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
