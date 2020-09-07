Lewis Sr., Stafford Clifton

December 28, 1927 September 1, 2020 Stafford Clifton Lewis Sr. a.k.a. Gran Gran, 92, of Roanoke, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 while at his home in Kingstown, Virginia. He was born December 28, 1927 to the late Clifton and Lena Lewis. Along with his parents and devoted wife, Minnie Marie Guerrant, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles (Trump), Jessie, Roy, James, Richard, Herman (Billy), John (Joe) and his sisters, Florence, Rosa, Cora, Marie and Lois. He professed his faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at an early age and joined the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Kingstown, Va. where he served as a faithful Trustee and a member of the Usher Board until he was called home. He is also known for his passion for gardening, farming, generosity and his breakfast club meets at Hardees. Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Stafford (Brenda) Lewis Jr., Troutville; one daughter, Patricia (William) Smith, Salem; four grandchildren, Andrea Franklin, Jonathan, Jeffery and Jerrold Lewis; two great-granddaughters, Aarianahand Aigner Franklin, two great-grandsons, Julian and Aston Lewis; one great-great-grandson, Noah Martin, a devoted "second son", Dr. Purcell Barrett, whom he treasured dearly; sisters-in-law, Margaret Lewis, Elizabeth Lewis, Christeen Lewis, Mary Lois Lewis, Irene Guerrant, Mary Ann Wright; brother-in-law, James Sullivan and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and devoted friends. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Hamlar-Curtis.com.
