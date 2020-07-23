Light, Carlton Samuel

September 23, 1929 July 21, 2020 Carlton Samuel Light, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born on September 23, 1929, in Franklin County, Virginia to Ethel Hardy Light and Carl Wilson Light. Carlton was also preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Vera June Musselwhite Light; and his brothers, Willard Gordon Light and his wife, Alice Burroughs Light, Clarence Wilson Light, and Auburn Light. Survived by daughter, June Light Turner and her husband, Michael Turner; son, Carlton Samuel "Chuck" Light Jr., and his wife, Shirl Williamson Light; granddaughter, Kayla Renee Light; grandson, Cody Samuel Light; brothers, Luther Joseph Light (his identical twin) and his wife, Irene DeLong Light, and Howard Elmer Light and his wife, Shirley Blackstock Light; sister, Mildred Light Kennedy; sisters-in-law, Gladys Whorley Light and Ann Tabor Light; many beloved nieces and nephews; and Grandpa's special kids whom he treasured dearly, Taiven, Brooklyn and Braelyn. Carlton was an avid bowler over the years at Luck Lane, Viking Lanes, and Vinton Bowling. He was a Korean War Veteran and a member of Waverly Place Baptist Church for many years. Carlton worked for more than 29 years at Clover Creamery/Meadow Gold and 20 years for Roanoke City. He was a friend to all he met. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m., on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
