July 3, 2020 Carol Harris Likens, 76, of Roanoke Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Likens; and parents, Hubert and Ola Harris. Carol is survived by her daughter, Dianna Likens and spouse, John Hazle; brother, David Harris and spouse, Wanda; and sister, Dorothy Miller and spouse, Jimmy. A graveside service will be held at the Old Dominion Memorial Gardens, 7271 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24019, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Melton Johnson officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.

