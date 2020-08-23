 Skip to main content
Linkous, David Dwayne
July 21, 1959 August 20, 2020 David "Davey" Dwayne Linkous, 61, of Christiansburg, with his bags packed, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Cindy; his three children, Jessica, Jarred and Mitchell; two grandchildren, Blaine and Cylas; his parents, Dan and Carol Linkous; sisters, Pam (Terry) Brubeck, Carrie (Randy) Moran, Kim (Eldon) Spangler; mother-in-law, Ruth McGrady; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Hall and Robin (Tony) Beeken. Davey was born on July 21, 1959, in Painesville, Ohio. He was a skilled mechanic for over 40 years and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Davey had a passion for sports cars, which he loved to restore. He never passed up a chance to talk about his cars, especially his latest pride and joy- a 1967 red Corvette convertible. Davey was known for his infectious smile and laugh, sense of humor and his kind and compassionate spirit. Services will be held privately. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

