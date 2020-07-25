Linkous, Elizabeth Nicholson

January 7, 1949 July 23, 2020 Elizabeth "Beth" Nicholson Linkous, 71, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Radford. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Jr. and Evelyn Nicholson. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Doug Linkous; sons and daughters-in-law, Joey and Kelly Linkous, and Matthew and Shelley Linkous; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Jamie Flinchum; eight grandchildren, Moriah, Levi, and Miranda, Allison, Haley and Mitchell Linkous, and Hannah and Jon Flinchum; brother, Robert "Bob" Nicholson III; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marsha and Greg Bolling, and Jan and Jay Angle; numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The Linkous family would like to send a special thanks to Carilion Hospice, and Beth's special caregivers, Rita Nunley and Dottie Miller. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Gethsemane Baptist Church in Radford. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the church with Pastors Brent Strouf and Jerry Gibson officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. Due to the current COVID19 restrictions, the family requests that you PLEASE wear a mask and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Gethsemane Baptist Church Youth Fund. The Linkous family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
