Lockett, William Neren

September 6, 1931 July 27, 2020 William Neren Lockett died on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem, Virginia at the age of 88. He was born on September 6, 1931 in Washington, D.C. and was predeceased by his parents, Maria Neren and Othneal William Lockett and his brother, Harry Neren Lockett. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Nofsinger Lockett; his daughter, Corinne Neren Lockett; his son-in-law, David W. Lease; his nieces, Maria Carlton, Paige Anderton (Craig), Carolyn Johnson, and Charlotte Clark (Ken). In accordance with his wishes no visitations or services are planned at this time. Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, is serving the family.
