Logan, Fay Lafon

July 18, 2020 Fay Lafon Logan, of Roanoke, our Earth Angel has taken flight on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born in Giles County, Virginia and became a long time resident of Roanoke, Va., and a faithful member of Melrose Baptist Church since 1945. Employed by the Roanoke City school system Food Services. She was an artist; seamstress; and the Author of the novel "Georgiana" (A Virginia Family Saga) published in 2001 at the age of 83. During her life she was always ready to help those in need. Our Mother was a very giving person with a multitude of friends. She once told her Doctor, "I think I have an Enlarged Heart, I love too many people!" Her appreciation of music and the arts was evident. After retiring she joined a group and ventured into oil painting at the age of 70. By doing so, she gifted many members of the family with Beautiful paintings. She will surely be missed. Fay was preceded in death by her mother, Lucy Ann Goodwin Lafon; husband, Paul Francis Logan Sr.; sons, Paul Francis Jr., Brian S. Logan; daughter, Cathie Elaine Logan-Sharpe; grandson, Paul F. Logan III; sisters, Elva Lafon, Eunice Lafon Davis; brothers, Otis Lafon, Allan ("Bill") Lafon, Carl Goodwin, Marvin Goodwin, Earl Goodwin, Ross Hutcherson (Goodwin), Yancy Lafon, Harold Goodwin (Bidgge). Fay is survived by sister, Eula Lafon McConnell (Martin); daughters, Eleanor Claire Logan-English, Linda Shirley Logan-Poff; grandchildren, Amy Sharpe Bazuzi, of O'Fallon, Mo., William M. Sharpe III, of Richmond, Va., Mary Beth (Talia) Logan, of Roanoke, Va., Melissa K. English, of Pa., Matthew English, of Fla., Alison English, of Hawaii, Paul Collier, of Fla., Connie Collier Munholland, of La.; great-grandchildren, Stephanie English Salcido, of Hawaii, Christopher Bazuzi, of Mo., Samira Bazuzi, of Mass., Victoria Bazuzi, of Md., Kanoé Summerman, Sean Summerman, Chase Summerman, Alohi Summerman, of Hawaii, Brandon Arwood, Spencer Arwood, Christopher Mumea, of Fla., Jennings Logan, Jordon Logan, of Va., Olivia English, Fla.; great-great grandchildren, Alex Salcido, Landon Salcido, of Hawaii; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11 until 1 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Lotz Salem Chapel and the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will take place in New Monmouth Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Lexington, Va.
