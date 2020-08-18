Long, Virginia Louise Price

August 10, 1923 August 15, 2020 Virginia Louise Long, known to most as Louise, passed away at home on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the age of 97. She was the daughter of the late Simeon Gilbert Price and Lucy Cromer Price. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ira D. Long; sisters, Della Price Miller and Beulah Price Snider; a brother, Lee Price; and son-in-law, Jack Ridinger. Surviving are her son, Ira Ronald Long; daughter, Judy Long Ridinger; her grandchildren, Scot Thomas and Melissa Vaughn; and great-grandchildren, Andrew and Liza Thomas and Mitchell Trollinger. Louise grew up in Montgomery County and graduated from Blacksburg High School in 1941. She and Ira married in August 1942 and were married for over 72 years. While Ira was in the Army, they lived in Kentucky and Alabama, however, most of her life was spent in the Blacksburg area. Louise worked for several years at Poly-Scientific but most important to her was her role as homemaker, wonderful mother and "Granny." To many of her nieces and nephews, she was "Aunt Easy." She was a member of New Mount Zion Lutheran Church and was active over the years serving as a Council member, a member of the Lutheran Church Women and on numerous committees. One of her many talents and ways to relax was quilting. Everyone in her immediate family has a handmade quilt to help cherish her memory. Special thanks to Melissa and Peggy Sanders for taking great care of this beautiful and wonderful lady for the past several months. A drive-in service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 3 p.m., at St. Michael Lutheran Church, Merrimac Road, Blacksburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 4170 Mount Zion Road, Blacksburg, VA 24060. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.