Lovejoy, Roy Thomas
Lovejoy, Roy Thomas

November 22, 1948 June 24, 2020 Roy Thomas Lovejoy, age 71, of Newport, Va., died on Wednesday June 24, 2020, after battling cancer. Thomas was born on November 22, 1948, in Norristown, Pa. During his time in Pennsylvania, he served as a member of both fire and police departments. Upon moving to southwest Virginia, he served 28 years for both Newport and Blacksburg volunteer rescue squads. He was a reservist for Virginia Department of Emergency Management, all while remaining an active member of the Philly Grotto caving group. He was a loving husband and father who will be sorely missed by both his family and community. A donation page has been set up in his Memory. Donations can be submitted in the link below. https://www.blacksburgrescue.org/tom

