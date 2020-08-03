LUCAS, Donald Lee

July 31, 2020 On Friday, July 31, 2020, Donald Lee Lucas, of Moneta, Virginia, was raised into the glory of his maker, but will be missed by those he left behind. Don was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Clay Lucas; mother, Dora Madeline Lucas (née Peters); and brother, Lawrence Cecil Lucas, known as "LC" to his childhood friends. He is survived by his twin brother, Douglas Charles (Darlene) Lucas of Fredericksburg, Va. Also left behind to honor his memory is his wife of 45 years, Judith Diane Lucas (née Reedy); his seven children, Pamela (David) Booth, Dori Lucas, Tammi Johnson, Melissa Lucas, Matthew (Becky) Lucas, Mark (Amy) Lucas, and Micah (Alicia) Lucas; 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Don enjoyed a special relationship with two of his nephews, Douglas Charles Lucas Jr., known as "Little Doug" to his affectionate family, and Michael Bailey. He leaves behind many other special cousins, nieces, and nephews, too many to name. In his retirement, Don was a doting grandfather who was as proud of his grandchildren as any man could possibly be. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
