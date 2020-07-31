LUMSDEN, Gertrude Altice

July 28, 2020 Gertrude Altice Lumsden, 92, of Boones Mill, Va., entered into rest on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Wallace Lee Lumsden; parents, John C. and Rosa Altice; sisters, Orpha Altice and Jessie Guthrie; brothers, Woodrow Altice, Bernard Altice, and Elma Altice; and son-in-law, Roy Evans. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ann Morgan, Wilson Lumsden, Rosa Clark (Curtis), Ronald Lumsden, David Lumsden (Pat), Charles Lumsden (Betty), and Jean Edwards (J.D.); 10 grandchildren, Robert Morgan III, Ronald Lumsden II (Tammy), Benjamin Lumsden, Waylon Lumsden, Wallace Lumsden, April Carroll (Clint), Amy Marlin (Jake), Joni Pacetti (Joey), Nikita Lumsden, and Dorothy Lumsden; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of 2 Sistas Gatekeepers for their loving care of Gertrude. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Aaron Adkins and Pastor Chris Foster officiating. Interment will follow at the Lumsden Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
4257 Brambleton Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA 24018
6:00PM-8:00PM
4257 Brambleton Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA 24018
2:00PM
4257 Brambleton Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA 24018
