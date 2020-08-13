Manning Jr., Ralph S.

August 11, 2020 Ralph S. Manning Jr., 79, of Moneta, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He retired from Berglund Automotive. Ralph was an active member of Halesford Baptist Church, serving as Deacon and a member of the choir. He also coached for Roanoke Valley Christian Schools. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; sister, Shirley Wimmer; and parents, Ralph and Perdine Manning. Surviving are his sister, Geraldine Hicks (Bill); daughter, Melanie DeLong (Richard); caregiver and special friend, Michelle Dickerson; in-laws, Becky and John Sisson, Sunny and Betty June Reed; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at Halesford Baptist Church, 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 with Pastor Melvin Harris officiating. His family will receive one hour prior to the service Friday at the Church. Interment will follow in Church Cemetery. His family suggest memorial donations be made to Halesford Baptist Church, 2485 Lost Mountain Road, Wirtz, VA 24184. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount/ Smith Mountain Lake.
