MARTILIK, Richard William

July 15, 1954 - July 11, 2020 Richard William Martilik, 65, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, twenty-eight years to the day he married his beloved wife Beth Williams Martilik. Born on July 15, 1954, in Philadelphia, Pa., he was a son of the late Frank William Martilik and the late Sophie Palkon Martilik. Richard was the general manger of Buck's Hardware in Philadelphia, Pa. for 15 years. His passion was hunting and fishing. Survivors include his wife, Beth Williams Martilik of Pawleys Island; two children, William Richard Martilik (Christina Hendricks) of Rocky Mount, Va., and Teresa Marie Martilik (Eric Snyder) of Woodstock, Va.; two sisters, Mary Ann Silva (Ray) of Perkasie, Pa., and Toni Schafer of Haines City, Fla.; two brothers, John Martilik (Dorothy) of Garner, N.C., and Ted Martilik of Philadelphia, Pa.; and four fur babies, Pheona, Andy, Miley and Katy Kat. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank Martilik and Steven Martilik. In lieu of a service, Richard's request was that everyone raise a beer in his memory. Memorials may be made to All4Paws Animal Rescue, 708 Petigru Dr., Pawleys Island, SC 29585. Online condolences may be left at www.ridgewayfh.com Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements. (843) 485-4242
