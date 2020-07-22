Martin, Ina Christine

July 20, 2020 Ina Christine Martin, 80, of Floyd, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wesley Conner officiating. Interment will follow in the Topeco Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
