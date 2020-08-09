MARTIN, Mildred Joyce Bowles

July 16, 1040 August 7, 2020 Mildred Joyce Bowles Martin, 80, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter and entered into her eternal Heavenly home on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was surrounded by her family and friends. Mildred was married to her high school sweetheart, Larry Gene Martin, for 61 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; her parents, Kyle Morris Bowles and Sula Essie Young Bowles; brother, Cecil Morris Bowles; and sisters-in-law, Katherine Bowles and Betty Jane Bowles. She is survived by her daughters, Denise Jones (Tommy), and Lisa Martin; one brother, Leroy Bowles; brothers and sisters-in-law, Francis C. Martin, William R. Martin, Tony A. Martin (Lynette), Brenda M. Belcher (Robin), Rhonda M. Moses (Butch), and Glenn J. Martin (Carolyn); grandchildren, Joshua T. Lewark, Derek R. Jones, Kyle D. Jones (Danielle), A. Brooke Gibson (Brent) and Nichole C. Lewark; one great-grandchild, Kinsey Dawne Lewark; and many beloved cousins, extended family and friends. Mildred was born in Franklin County, Va. on July 16, 1940. She was devoted to her family and was loved by all who knew her. Mildred enjoyed nature, sewing, quilting, crafts, shopping, country music and vacationing with her family. She placed her faith and trust in Christ Jesus as her Savior and was a lifelong member of Bethany Christian Church, where she served in many capacities including Sunday school teacher. The family would like to thank the staff at Lewis Gale Hospital SICU and Good Samaritan Hospice for providing care for Mildred. Her Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with Pastor Elaine Austin officiating. Mildred will rest at Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 10 a.m. on Tuesday until the service time at the funeral home. Flowers are appreciated as well as donations to Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.
