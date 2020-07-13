April 19, 1971 July 11, 2020 S. Todd Martin, 49, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 after a brief illness and valiant fight. He was born in Roanoke on April 19, 1971. Todd graduated from Lord Botetourt High School and continued his education receiving a BS in Psychology from James Madison University and MBA in Healthcare Administration from Ashford University. He worked as a Senior Business Change Manager for Anthem for eight years. Todd enjoyed being a member of the Roanoke Elks Club, attending Redskins football games, and participating in the "Snack" fantasy football league. Many will remember Todd as an excellent pool player with a personality larger than life. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Emerson and Rachel Stegall; and paternal grandparents, Charlie and Bessie Martin. Todd is survived by his parents, Donna and Phil Martin of Roanoke; sister, Erin Martin; and the lights of his life, son, Elliot (12); and daughter, Reagan (10). He was loved by numerous other family members and friends. The family will hold a private visitation and will celebrate Todd's life with relatives and friends at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the James Madison University, Madison For Keeps Scholarship Fund at https://www.jmu.edu/give/. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
MARTIN, S. Todd
To plant a tree in memory of S. MARTIN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.