Martin William Timothy "Tim" William Timothy "Tim" Martin, 64, of Vinton, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents William and Eleanor Martin. He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patty" Martin; son, William Joseph "Joey" Martin and his wife Darci; grandchildren, Baylen , Gabriella, Grace; sister, Linda Lee; brothers in-law, Allen DeWeese and Gary DeWeese; and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. at Lotz Vinton Chapel. A service celebrating Tim's life will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Lotz Vinton Chapel with Pastor Michael D. Werle officiating. Burial will be held following the service at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.
