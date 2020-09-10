Mason, Kelvin Lee

September 4, 2020 Kelvin Lee Mason, 53, of Roanoke, passed away on September 4, 2020. A private funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020. The public may visit Serenity for viewing at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.