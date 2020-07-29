Mauney, Harry Cameron

July 16, 2020 Mr. Harry Cameron Mauney, 85, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Mr. Mauney, son of the late William R. and Virginia Beam Mauney, was a native of Gaston County. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and later owned and operated Commonwealth Medical Supply, based in Roanoke, Va. An avid and talented golfer, Mr. Mauney regularly enjoyed playing courses in Scotland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Mary Dunn Beatty Mauney, and brother, William Ralph Mauney Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla. He is survived by his wife, Martha Seidel Mauney; daughters, Mary Lynn Knowles and husband, Mark, of Charlotte, and Melissa Lawson and husband, Jay, of High Point; stepson, Randy Seidel of Moneta, Va.; stepdaughter, Becki Wilson of Elm City; along with 11 beloved grandchildren. He is also survived by his greatly loved brothers, Donald R Mauney of Richmond, Va., and Darrell G Mauney and wife, Jo, of Richmond, Va.; and sister, Linda M Gibbs of Jacksonville, Fla. A memorial graveside service was conducted for the family in Greenwood Cemetery with Military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association, https://www.alz.org/ 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements were by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
