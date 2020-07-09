July 1, 2020 Mary Elizabeth Hodges McAden, age 90, originally from Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Lee Health and Rehab Center, Pennington Gap, Va. She is survived by her four children; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Liz was a member of the National Republican Women's Club, Washington, D.C., the Cobbs Hall Chapter of the DAR, Lancaster, Va. and an avid bridge player. Last but not least Liz or Gran as we called was a loving mother and the glue that held our family together.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary McAden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.