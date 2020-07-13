MCCAULEY, Helena Yvonne

December 18, 1953 July 10, 2020 Helena Yvonne "Wifey" McCauley of Roanoke, Virginia, was born on December 18, 1953, and transitioned to Heaven on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her sister, Rhonda Faye Hilderbrand. Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Earl Wesley Abbott and Mary Rosa Abbott of Roanoke; mother-in-law, Archalane Darkas Mason of Roanoke; husband, Keith "Stashe" McCauley of Roanoke; brother, Randall Brent Abbott (Hazel) of Roanoke; brother-in-law, Dwayne McCauley of Richmond; sister-in-law, Susan Mehford of Richmond; daughters, Christy Michelle Carr (Shannon) of Roanoke, and Heather Leigh Fuqua (Christopher) of Roanoke County; stepdaughter and cherished best friend, Celia Lea McCauley-Wittl of Roanoke County; stepson, Jesse McCauley of Bedford; grandchildren, Tiffany Holland, Kristen Carr, Anthony Holland, Justin Holland, and Autumn Ruble; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Young, Landon Young, Bentley Young, Layla Samual-Bolt, Brayden Graham, Jeremiah Akers, and Jade Holland; several cherished nieces and nephews, and a great-nephew. Yvonne had a fierce heart and a beautiful soul. She was loved by many and will be carried in our hearts forever. A celebration of her life will be determined at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
