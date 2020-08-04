McDaniel, Deborah Diane

July 1, 1950 August 2, 2020 Deborah Diane Allen McDaniel, 70, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born on Saturday, July 1, 1950, to the late Ernest B. and Daisy L. Allen. Deborah was a life-long and devoted employee at K-mart retiring as an assistant manager. She loved her Lord and Savior and was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. Many duties were fulfilled at the church as she served as a youth leader and wrote many of the plays that the youth performed. Her world revolved around her children and grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife to Harold D. McDaniel, Sr. who has preceded her in death. In addition to her parents and husband, she was greeted in heaven on Sunday morning by her son, David W. McDaniel; brother, Jimmy Allen; and sister, Dottie Allen. She is survived by her sons, Harold D. McDaniel Jr. (Debi), Roger L. McDaniel (Tammy), and Jeffrey A. McDaniel (Autumn); daughter, Pamela R. Bryant (Martin); grandchildren, Autumn, Matthew, David, Brittney, Eden, Aiden, and Chase McDaniel, and Brooke Ellia (Dan), and Mitchel Bryant; great-grandchildren, Bryson and Camden Ellia, and one on the way; brothers, William Allen (Mary Jane), George Allen (Jan), and Charles Allen; sisters, Mary Lee Downs, Rita Covington, and Betty Sims; numerous nieces and nephews also survive. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va., with Pastor Milton Atkins officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, Va., with family members serving as pallbearers. Friends may visit with the family from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the funeral home. You are encouraged to follow all current CDC and local government recommendations regarding masks and social distancing as related to Covid-19. The family wishes to thank Rita Covington and Harold McDaniel, Jr. for their love and dedication in caring for her. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
305 Roanoke Blvd.
Salem, VA 24153
11:00AM
305 Roanoke Blvd.
Salem, VA 24153
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.