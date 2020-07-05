June 3, 1947 July 1, 2020 Douglas Eugene McFall, 73, of Pulaski, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Valley Harvest Ministries in Dublin. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Southwest VA Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. Arrangements by Mullins Funeral Home in Radford.

