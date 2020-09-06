McFarland, Elsie Mae

March 5, 1927 September 2, 2020 Elsie Mae McFarland, 93, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was born on March 5, 1927, in Alum Ridge, Va. to the late William Harrison Peters and Malinda Lester Peters. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Millard "Mac" Bunch McFarland; brothers, Edgar Peters, Alvis Peters; sisters, Weda Boothe, Gertrude Peters, Florence Bower, Ocie Peters, and Nellie Peters; special friends, Violet "Lorene" Bowles, Georgiana Harman and Lucille Sumner. She was a faithful member of the Christiansburg Church of the Brethren for over 45 years, serving as deaconess and member of the Annie Wickham Ladies Circle. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Judith Wade (Bland), Theresa Vance (Donald), and Deborah Miles (Tony); her grandchildren, Marc Sutphin (Kelly), Victoria "Tory" Street (Spencer), Cody-Alan Miles, Robert "Robby" Vance, and Sarah Beth Miles; her great-grandchildren, Cash, Cooper, and Maya Sutphin, Sawyer and Bo Street; as well as several nieces and nephews. Elsie was a woman of unfailing love and strength, especially for her family and friends. She faithfully cared for her parents, sisters and husband in their later years. While our hearts are broken, we know that as a believer in Jesus Christ, she is now in heaven celebrating with loved ones. What a glorious time they will have! The family would like to thank the staff of English Meadows-Blacksburg and Good Samaritan Hospice for the excellent care and love given to Elsie Mae. Currently due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private viewing for only the immediate family and private interment following at Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg, Va. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. A memorial for extended family, friends and acquaintances, will be planned and communicated in the future (Spring 2021). Services are being provided by Horne's Funeral Home in Christiansburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christiansburg Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 5030, Christiansburg, VA 24068. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com.
